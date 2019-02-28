Roberto Campos Neto sworn in as new Brazil central bank chief

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Roberto Campos Neto, a 49-year-old Brazilian banker, financial market trader and U.S.-trained economist, was officially sworn in as governor of Brazil’s central bank on Thursday in a closed-door ceremony at the presidential palace in Brasilia.

Campos Neto, grandson of former Brazilian political and economic grandee Roberto de Oliveira Campos, was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate this week and takes up the role having been a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA .

At his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Campos Neto indicated there would be little change, if any, to monetary policy.

He struck similar chords on the economy as President Jair Bolsonaro and his economic team, namely that controlling inflation and reining in public spending were critical to fostering growth. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)