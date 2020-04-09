UPDATE 1-Brazil central bank eyes up to 1 trillion reais of private sector assets for purchase

(Adds details)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - The value of private sector financial assets potentially available for Brazil’s central bank to buy under new, emergency rules could total almost 1 trillion reais ($197 billion), the bank’s president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

In a presentation to senators posted on the bank’s website, Campos Neto outlined a range of assets including debentures and mortgage loans that it could potentially buy as part of its new toolkit to ensure financial markets have sufficient liquidity, function smoothly, and provide credit where it is needed.

The 972.9 billion reais list of assets, however, will not include equities or investment funds, according to the presentation.

And the list did not include government bonds, which the constitutional amendment awaiting final congressional approval will authorize, effectively paving the way for “quantitative easing”, or QE.

Campos Neto noted that the scramble for liquidity in times of crisis affects the cost of borrowing for even the strongest companies. Central bank and government intervention can have positive repercussions “for the entire system,” he said.

“Central banks in emerging countries may need to act as the ‘buyer of last resort’ - several are taking steps in this direction,” Campos Neto said.

Campos Neto reminded senators that the central bank’s measures to provide liquidity to financial markets and improve the flow of credit throughout the economy come to 1.2 trillion reais, or 16.7% of gross domestic product.