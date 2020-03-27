UPDATE 2-Brazil central bank calls for emergency bond-buying powers

(Adds reaction, details)

By Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday called for emergency powers to stabilize financial markets during the coronavirus outbreak, with a draft constitutional amendment seen by Reuters allowing for sweeping purchases of “public or private financial assets” by the bank.

The central bank is currently authorized to buy government bonds for interest rate or money supply management purposes, but analysts said Friday’s proposal would open the door for broader implementation of an unconventional bond-buying program known as “quantitative easing,” or QE.

“This isn’t just big news for Brazil, it is big market news globally,” said Paul McNamara, investment director at asset management firm GAM in London.

“After South Africa this week, this is immensely important. With two of the biggest emerging market central banks doing this, more will certainly follow,” he said.

In a news conference earlier on Friday, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto told reporters the central bank should be able to support markets with its huge balance sheet by “buying credit directly” as monetary policymakers have been doing around the world.

The draft amendment seen by Reuters cites the need to intervene in bond markets in times of “public calamity” or “grave economic rupture”, adding that the coronavirus outbreak is a “grave situation” for the Brazilian people and markets.

“In particular, the proposal aims to normalize liquidity in different segments of the financial and capital markets, notably in the bond market, which is an important reference for interest rates in the Brazilian economy,” the draft document said.

The document requests authorization to purchase government bonds traded on the domestic or international markets, and to buy other “public and private” financial assets.

The proposed changes center on Article 164 of the Brazilian constitution, which analysts say has created a gray area around the quantitative easing.

The article currently bans the central bank from lending “directly or indirectly” to Treasury, but the following clause allows the central bank to buy government bonds on the secondary market to manage interest rates and the money supply.

Some economists have said it is inevitable that the central bank will resort to QE given the gravity of the economic crisis Brazil faces this year.