Brazil finalizes SME credit guarantee program

BRASILIA, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil has finalized a credit guarantee program for small and medium-sized enterprises, known as Pronampe, which is now available at Banco Cooperativo do Brasil, Productivity & Competition Secretary Carlos da Costa said on Wednesday.

Da Costa told a press conference that another 12 institutions, including two fin techs, are in the evaluation process to operate the program, adding that getting credit to firms so they can resume operations is the Economy Ministry’s biggest concern right now. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)