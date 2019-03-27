Brazil stock of credit up 0.3 pct in February, loan defaults down -central bank

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - The amount of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 0.3 percent in February from the previous month to 3.241 trillion reais ($824.83 billion), equivalent to 47 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Loan defaults fell to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent in January, while lending spreads widened to 31.3 percentage points from 30.2 percentage points the month before. ($1 = 3.9293 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)