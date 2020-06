BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Bank lending in Brazil is set to rise by 7.6% this year, the central bank said in a presentation on Thursday, citing increased demand from companies hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is up from 4.8% growth projected in the central bank’s Quarterly Inflation Report in March. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Carol Mandl Writing by Jamie McGeever)