Brazil's Guedes says economy beginning to collapse, warns of food shortages

BRASILIA, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Thursday said the economy is beginning to collapse, warning that business leaders are telling him there is a danger production seizes up and there is a lack of food on the shelves within 30 days.

Speaking at a meeting at the Supreme Court and afterwards to reporters, Guedes repeated his call for public sector workers to forgo salary increases for two years, and said he has asked President Jair Bolsonaro to veto the section in a bill offering aid to local authorities that allows for such raises. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)