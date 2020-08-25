Brazil 12-month current account gap narrows to 2% of GDP in July - central bank

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.6 billion in July, the central bank said on Tuesday, more than double the $737 million forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the fourth month in a row of surplus, something not seen since 2006.

That helped narrow the overall deficit over the preceding 12 months to 2.00% of gross domestic product, while foreign direct investment in July totaled $2.7 billion, the central bank said. Economists had forecast FDI of $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Camila Moreira and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alison Williams)