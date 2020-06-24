Brazil posts $1.3 bln current account surplus in May - central bank

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.3 billion in May, the central bank said on Wednesday, which helped narrow the overall deficit slightly over the preceding 12 months to 2.5% of gross domestic product.

That was less than the $1.9 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Foreign direct investment in May totaled $2.55 billion, the central bank said, more than the $1.65 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)