Brazil posts $4.27 bln current account deficit in August - central bank

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $4.27 billion in August, the central bank said on Monday, slightly wider than the $3.96 billion shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Foreign direct investment totaled $9.47 billion in August, more than the Reuters poll estimate of $6.00 billion, while in the 12 months to August Brazil’s current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened sharply to 1.84%. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kevin Liffey)