Brazil posts $62 mln current account deficit in April - central bank

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $62 million in April, the central bank said on Monday, narrower than the previous month but a surprise for economists who had expected a surplus.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a current account surplus of $450 million in the month. Foreign direct investment into Brazil totaled $6.957 billion in April, up slightly from $6.8 billion in March and more than the $5.8 billion median estimate. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

