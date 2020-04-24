Bonds News
Brazil posts $868 mln current account surplus in March -central bank

BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazil posted an $868 million current account surplus in March, the central bank said on Friday, its first in almost three years, mostly due to a $2.7 billion narrowing of the primary income deficit.

This helped narrow the current account deficit to 2.8% of gross domestic product in the 12 months to March from 2.9% the month before, the central bank said. Foreign direct investment in the month totaled $7.62 billion. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

