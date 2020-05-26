Brazil posts record $3.8 bln current account surplus in April - central bank

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record current account surplus of $3.8 billion in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, which helped narrow the overall deficit over the preceding 12 months to 2.61% of gross domestic product.

That was the largest monthly surplus since comparable records began in 1995, the central bank said, adding that foreign direct investment in April fell to just $234 million. That was far less than the $1.9 billion median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Gareth Jones)