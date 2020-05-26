Bonds News
May 26, 2020 / 12:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil posts record $3.8 bln current account surplus in April - central bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record current account surplus of $3.8 billion in April, the central bank said on Tuesday, which helped narrow the overall deficit over the preceding 12 months to 2.61% of gross domestic product.

That was the largest monthly surplus since comparable records began in 1995, the central bank said, adding that foreign direct investment in April fell to just $234 million. That was far less than the $1.9 billion median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below