Brazil April current account surplus larger than expected

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account surplus shrank to a smaller-than-expected $620 million in April, down from $1.1 billion the year before, central bank data showed on Thursday.

This brought the deficit in the twelve months through April to 0.43 percent of gross domestic product. Brazil attracted $2.6 billion worth of foreign direct investments in the month.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a median $1.1 billion current account surplus and $3 billion worth of foreign direct investment. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)