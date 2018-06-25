FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 25, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil May current account surplus down in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account surplus shrank mostly in line with expectations in May as a nationwide truckers’ strike paralyzed major sectors of Latin America’s largest economy, central bank data showed on Monday.

The current account surplus fell to $729 million from $2.8 billion in April, compared to the median estimate of an $870 million surplus in a Reuters poll of economists, bringing the deficit in the 12 months through May to 0.65 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Foreign direct investments (FDI) in the month held at $3 billion, matching the consensus forecast. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.