Brazil May current account surplus down in line with forecasts

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account surplus shrank mostly in line with expectations in May as a nationwide truckers’ strike paralyzed major sectors of Latin America’s largest economy, central bank data showed on Monday.

The current account surplus fell to $729 million from $2.8 billion in April, compared to the median estimate of an $870 million surplus in a Reuters poll of economists, bringing the deficit in the 12 months through May to 0.65 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Foreign direct investments (FDI) in the month held at $3 billion, matching the consensus forecast. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)