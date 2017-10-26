Brazil unexpectedly books September current account surplus

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil unexpectedly booked a current account surplus in September, snapping two months of deficits, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus was $434 million, compared to the median forecast of a $250 million deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. The country attracted $6.339 billion in foreign direct investments, higher than the $5.8 billion median estimate. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)