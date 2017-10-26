FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil unexpectedly books September current account surplus
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in an hour

Brazil unexpectedly books September current account surplus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil unexpectedly booked a current account surplus in September, snapping two months of deficits, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus was $434 million, compared to the median forecast of a $250 million deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. The country attracted $6.339 billion in foreign direct investments, higher than the $5.8 billion median estimate. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.