BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit as a share of gross domestic product widened to 2.91% in the 12 months to February from 2.86% the month before, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The monthly deficit was $3.9 billion and foreign direct investment totaled $6 billion, the central bank said, compared with the median forecasts in a Reuters poll of a $3.45 billion deficit and $6 billion inflows. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)