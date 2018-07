BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a wider-than-expected current account surplus in June and strong foreign direct investment, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus totaled $435 million, surpassing the median $35 million forecast in a Reuters survey. Foreign direct investments reached $6.533 billion, compared to a $6.0 billion consensus. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)