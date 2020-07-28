UPDATE 1-Brazil posts current account surplus for third month, attracts portfolio inflows

(Adds detail)

By Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account surplus in June for the third straight month, data showed on Tuesday, the first time this has happened since 2007, and attracted portfolio inflows for this first time since before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current account surplus last month was $2.2 billion, the central bank said, less than the $3.8 billion surplus economists had forecast in a Reuters poll, but enough to narrow the overall gap over the preceding 12 months to 2.35% of gross domestic product.

That is the narrowest deficit in just over a year, central bank figures showed.

Brazil reversed months of portfolio outflows, attracting a net $5.5 billion into its equity and debt markets, the first inflow since January. Almost all of that, just over $5 billion, was bond inflows, the central bank said.

That reduced the net portfolio outflow so far this year to $25.9 billion.

Foreign direct investment in June totaled $4.75 billion, the central bank said, more than the $3.58 billion economists in a Reuters poll had predicted.

For July, the central bank said it expects a current account surplus of $500 million, and FDI of $2 billion. It said that foreign exchange outflows from July 1-23 totaled $3.7 billion. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum)