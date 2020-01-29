Brazil could post small budget surplus in 2022 - Treasury official

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government could post a small primary budget surplus in 2022, the final year of the current administration’s first term, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Wednesday, which would mark its first surplus since 2013.

Speaking to reporters after the release of 2019’s deficit figures, Almeida also said Brazil’s public debt could fall this year, citing potential inflows from the sale of foreign exchange reserves by the central bank and repayments from the BNDES national development bank. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)