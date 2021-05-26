Brazil federal debt falls in April, Treasury revises public financing needs

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt fell 2.9% in April from the month before to 5.09 trillion reais ($959 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding the total domestic debt stock fell 2.7% to 4.85 trillion reais.

The Treasury also revised its 2021 public debt financing parameters, reflecting a slightly brighter outlook for the public finances. It now sees the public debt ranging between 5.5 trillion and 5.8 trillion reais this year, down from 5.6 trillion to 5.9 trillion reais, and lowered its forecast for the amount of debt maturing in the next 12 months.