BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt rose 0.31% in May from April to 3.89 trillion reais ($1.01 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday.

In the same period, the stock of domestic public debt securities rose 0.32% to 3.735 trillion reais, the Treasury said. ($1 = 3.8424 reais) (Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)