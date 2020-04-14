Brazil in no rush to return to bond market - Treasury Secretary

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil can wait weeks or even months before returning to the bond market to borrow, Treasury Secretary Mansueto said on Tuesday, adding that when it does it will be at the short end of the curve where current borrowing costs are very low.

Speaking at an online event hosted by local media outlet Jota, Almeida said Brazil’s national debt could top 85% of gross domestic product after this crisis but it could be easily financed if the government sticks to its commitment to fiscal adjustment. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte ; Editing by Sandra Maler Writing by Jamie McGeever)