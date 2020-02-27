Bonds News
Brazil national debt to rise in coming years, nearing 80% of GDP by 2023 - Treasury

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s gross national debt is expected to rise to 77.9% of gross domestic product this year from 75.8% last year, the Treasury said on Thursday, predicting a steady rise in the coming years to 79.4% by 2023 before falling back again.

The Treasury’s calculations are based on the central bank’s benchmark Selic interest rate staying at 4.25% this year then rising to 6.5% in 2022, and medium-term growth of 2.5% and inflation of 3.5%, it said.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Hugh Lawson

