Brazil posts public sector deficit of 41.13 bln reais in December

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a fiscal deficit of 41.13 billion reais ($11.27 billion) in December, the central bank said on Thursday, a figure in line with economists’ forecasts.

The deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, totaled 108.26 billion reais over the year, equal to 1.57 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.