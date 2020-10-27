Brazil September federal debt rises 2.59% to $800 bln -Treasury

BRASILIA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt rose 2.59% in September to 4.53 trillion reais ($800 billion) from the month before, the Treasury said on Tuesday, adding the total domestic debt stock rose 2.56% to 4.28 trillion reais.

Treasury also said the average interest rate on domestic debt issues in the 12 months to September fell to a new all-time low of 4.64%, although the average cost of servicing the overall debt stock ticked up to 8.72%.