Bonds News
April 16, 2020 / 7:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Treasury Secretary Almeida says printing money is 'very dangerous'

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Thursday that he does not like the idea of printing money to finance the government’s crisis-fighting spending bill, a policy he said would be “very dangerous” and open the door to inflation.

Speaking on a live online discussion hosted by Necton Investimentos, Almeida said the government has a comfortable liquidity buffer so is in no rush to return to the bond market, adding that it is unclear whether the economy will contract this year by 2%, 3%, 4%, 5% or more. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below