Brazil central government posts 20.37 bln reais primary deficit in Sept - Treasury

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 20.37 billion reais ($5 billion) in September, the Treasury said on Wednesday, slightly narrower than the 22.1 billion reais deficit median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was 14% narrower in real terms than the same month last year, the Treasury said. In the first nine months of this year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 72.47 billion reais, 14.5% narrower in real terms. ($1 = 4.02 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)