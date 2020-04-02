Bonds News
Brazil Economy Ministry sees 419 bln reais deficit this year, or 5.5% of GDP

BRASILIA, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is expected to post a record primary budget deficit this year of 419 billion reais ($80 billion), equivalent to 5.5% of gross domestic product, a senior Economy Ministry official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Waldery Rodrigues, special secretary to the ministry, said government measures to cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis announced so far amount to 224.6 billion reais, or 2.97% of GDP. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

