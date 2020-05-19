Brazil eyes bonds of less than three years maturity to fund emergency spending - official

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will finance its crisis-fighting fiscal expansion by selling short-dated bonds, Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday, indicating that the focus will be on maturities of less than three years.

Speaking in an online event hosted by the France-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, Almeida said premiums on bonds beyond three years are very high, and added that Brazil may borrow in overseas bond markets as spreads are currently attractive. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)