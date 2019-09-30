Brazil govt posts 13.45 bln reais primary deficit in August - central bank

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal deficit of 13.45 billion reais ($3.2 billion) in August, the central bank said on Monday, less than the 16.69 billion reais deficit economists had expected.

For the 12 months to August, the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, was 1.36% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

Brazil’s gross debt as a share of GDP rose to 79.8% while net public sector debt fell to 54.8% of GDP, the central bank said. ($1 = 4.1650 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever)