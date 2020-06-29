Brazil govt posts primary budget deficit of 126.6 bln reais in May - Treasury

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 126.6 billion reais ($23.3 billion) in May, the Treasury said on Monday, a record amount as the coronavirus crisis hammered tax revenues and triggered a surge in spending.

It was slightly more than the 125.9 billion reais deficit economists in a Reuters poll had predicted, and took the shortfall excluding interest payments so far this year to 222.5 billion reais, Treasury said, compared with a 17.5 billion reais deficit a year ago.