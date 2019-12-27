Bonds News
Brazil posts primary budget deficit of 16.5 bln reais in Nov -Treasury

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 16.489 billion reais ($4.07 billion) in November, the Treasury said on Friday, larger than the expected shortfall of 11.04 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

For January to November, the deficit has reached 80.331 billion reais. That compares to a 2019 target for a 139 billion reais shortfall, which the government is expected to easily meet thanks largely to extra revenue from auctions of offshore oil blocks.

$1 = 4.0505 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

