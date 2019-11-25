Brazil to post current account gap of $5.8 bln in Nov - central bank

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil is expected to post a current account deficit of $5.8 billion this month, a shortfall that should adequately be covered by anticipated foreign direct investment inflows of $7.0 billion, a bank official said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after figures showed a deterioration in Brazil’s balance of payments position with the rest of the world in October, the bank’s head of statistics Fernando Rocha said FDI this month up to Nov. 21 has totaled $6.1 billion. (Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)