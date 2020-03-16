UPDATE 1-Brazil takes emergency anti-coronavirus steps to boost liquidity, bank lending

(Adds details of steps announced, quotes from central bank statement)

By Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday approved a raft of measures to combat the economic and financial damage from the coronavirus, boosting liquidity in the financial system, maintaining the flow of credit in the economy and expanding banks’ lending capacity.

The National Monetary Council CMN, Brazil’s highest economic policy body comprising the economy minister and central bank president, approved the measures after an emergency meeting on Monday.

Banks will be able under the new steps to offer those firms and households in good financial shape increased loans and better terms over the next six months. This could apply to up to 3.2 trillion reais ($640 billion) of loans, the central bank said.

In addition, a 56 billion reais relaxation in banks’ capital requirements could free up a potential 637 billion reais for fresh lending across the economy, the central bank said.

In sum, these measures will increase liquidity throughout Brazil’s financial system by around 135 billion reais, the central bank estimated.

“These are proactive measures, countercyclical steps which will help companies and households face the effects of COVID-19,” the central bank said in a statement. “These are measures in line with action taken by the federal government and other international financial regulators.”

The central bank also said it continues to closely monitor financial market and economic developments, and that it will not hesitate to use the full range of tools at its disposal to ensure the smooth functioning of markets and economy.

“This arsenal includes several instruments, for example ... reserve requirements, currently around 400 billion reais. The $360 billion in international reserves is also a cushion that serves to ensure liquidity and smooth functioning of the foreign exchange market,” the central bank said.