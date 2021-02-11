Brazil will extend emergency aid but only with counter savings measures -economy minister

BRASILIA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will extend emergency cash transfers to the poor and vulnerable, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday, but they must come with compensating cost-cutting measures or the public finances could be on the path to ruin.

Addressing an online event hosted by the National Agriculture Society, Guedes said the aid could be included in an emergency “war budget” like last year, meaning the government’s spending cap and “golden rule” on borrowing would not be broken. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte and Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)