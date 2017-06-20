Brazil's economy creates more jobs than expected in May

BRASILIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazil added a net 34,253 payroll jobs in May, government data showed on Tuesday, the second straight month of job creation as the economy slowly emerges from its deepest-ever recession.

Economists expected the economy to have added 20,000 jobs last month, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. Brazil's economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent in 2017 after contracting more than 3 percent in each of the past two years. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)