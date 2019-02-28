Brazil posts 46.9 bln reais primary budget surplus in January, more than forecast

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a fiscal surplus of 46.9 billion reais ($12.5 billion) in January, the central bank said on Thursday, more than the 34.3 billion reais economists had expected.

For the 12 months to January the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, was equal to 1.57 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.