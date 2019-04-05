Brazil lawmakers will meet the challenge of pension reform -fin min Guedes

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - The challenge facing Brazilian lawmakers of reforming the pension system to put the public finances back on track is huge, but one they are meeting head on, finance minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday.

Guedes, who was involved in an acrimonious Congressional committee hearing on pension reform this week, insisted he has the full support of president Jair Bolsonaro and several other political leaders on his proposals.

Speaking in Campos do Jordao in the state of Sao Paulo, Guedes also said the government aims to raise 80 billion reais ($20.7 bln) from privatizations this year and receive a further 120 billion reais in transfers from the state development bank BNDES.