Brazil's Guedes sees pension reform approval in 60-90 days

SAO PAULO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday he is confident pension reform will be approved in the next 60-90 days, and that it will pack a sufficient fiscal punch.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, Guedes did not specify if he meant passage in the lower house or final approval in the Senate. But he also said he believed there would be a favorable surprise in the Senate regarding social security reform within the next 60 days. (Reporting by Lais Martins Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Tom Brown)