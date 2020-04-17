Brazil crisis-fighting measures to have 285 bln reais impact on budget balance - ministry

BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s crisis-fighting fiscal measures taken so far will have a 285.4 billion reais ($54 billion) impact on this year’s primary budget balance, the Economy Ministry said in a presentation published on Friday.

On an online press conference, ministry officials said the April-June period will be tough for the economy, and repeated their view that economic and fiscal reforms will be the bedrock of the recovery and resumed once the crisis has passed.