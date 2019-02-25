Bonds News
February 25, 2019 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil posts current account deficit of $6.55 bln in January - central bank

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.548 billion in January, resulting in a cumulative deficit over the preceding 12 months equivalent to 0.78 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Monday.

That was slightly wider than the $6.3 billion deficit posted in the same month last year, the central bank said.

Net foreign direct investment inflows into Brazil totaled $5.87 billion in January, the central bank said, slightly higher than the $5.4 billion predicted in a Reuters poll but down from $8.4 billion in the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below