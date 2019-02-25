Brazil posts current account deficit of $6.55 bln in January - central bank

BRASILIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.548 billion in January, resulting in a cumulative deficit over the preceding 12 months equivalent to 0.78 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Monday.

That was slightly wider than the $6.3 billion deficit posted in the same month last year, the central bank said.

Net foreign direct investment inflows into Brazil totaled $5.87 billion in January, the central bank said, slightly higher than the $5.4 billion predicted in a Reuters poll but down from $8.4 billion in the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Bill Trott)