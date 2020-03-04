Brazil govt to lower 2020 GDP growth forecast, but not below 2% - Economy Ministry's Sachsida

BRASILIA, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will lower its 2020 economic growth forecast next week, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said on Wednesday, but not below the 2% threshold as many private sector economists have done recently.

Speaking to Reuters after official figures showed that growth slowed to 1.1% last year, Sachsida said the economy is clearly moving in the right direction and that sticking with the government’s reform agenda will deliver sustainable growth. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)