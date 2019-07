BRASILIA, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government slashed its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.8% from 1.6%, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, in line with the central bank’s forecast and the consensus outlook of economists.

The government also lowered its 2019 inflation projection to 3.8% from 4.1%, the Economy Ministry said, also in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)