Brazil government raises 2020 GDP growth forecast, cuts inflation outlook

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government on Tuesday raised its economic growth outlook slightly for next year, and lowered its forecasts for inflation, interest rates and the currency, according to tweaks made in its revised 2020 budget proposals.

The government now expects the economy to grow by 2.3% next year, up from 2.2% previously, inflation to be 3.5% instead of 3.9%, and the dollar to average 4.00 reais over the year instead of 3.80 reais. (Reporting by Gabriel Ponte Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)