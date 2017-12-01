FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment growth shows optimism in Brazil -finance minister
December 1, 2017 / 2:42 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Investment growth shows optimism in Brazil -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures confirm Brazil’s economy is on a growing trajectory and stronger investment shows optimism about the country’s future, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday via Twitter.

Meirelles said economic growth of 0.1 percent compared to the prior quarter “may seem low, but is strong if analyzed by sectors.” Excluding a seasonally induced drop in agricultural output, he said growth would have been 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte and Brad Haynes)

