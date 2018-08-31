FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil economy barely grows in Q2 as truckers' strike bites

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy barely grew in the second quarter, largely in line with expectations, weighed down by a nationwide truckers’ strike that all but paralyzed key business sectors.

Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.2 percent from the first quarter and 1.0 percent from a year before, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Economists had forecast rates of 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

The reading followed a downwardly revised 0.1 percent expansion in the first quarter from the previous three months, compared to the previously published 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

