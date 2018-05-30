Brazil economy expands for fifth straight quarter as expected

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy expanded for a fifth straight quarter, as expected, easing fears of a slowdown before a nationwide trucker strike roiled Latin America’s largest economy this month.

Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.4 percent from the prior three months, in line with the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. That followed a 0.2 percent upwardly revised pace of growth in the prior quarter, compared to the previously reported 0.1 percent.

GDP rose 1.2 percent from the first quarter of 2017, slightly below a 1.3 percent consensus estimate. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Bruno Federowski in Brasília)