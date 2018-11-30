Brazil Q3 GDP bounces back from strike, in line with expectations

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy accelerated sharply in the third quarter as record-low interest rates and a one-off government-led boost helped it bounce back from a nationwide truckers’ strike.

Gross Domestic Product rose 0.8 percent from the second quarter and 1.4 percent from the third quarter of 2017, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth rates of 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

That expansion, the largest since the first quarter of 2017, followed an upwardly revised rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Robin Pomeroy)