BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy ground to a virtual standstill in the fourth quarter of last year, growing just 0.1 percent from the prior quarter, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The quarterly expansion of Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) was weaker than the 0.2 percent median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. IBGE also revised quarterly growth in the third quarter down to 0.5 percent, from a previously reported 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)